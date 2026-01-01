Where to Start

To learn more or to obtain a detailed cost estimate, please fill out our survey intake form.

We include the following services in our standard pricing.

The following services are included in our standard standalone and omnibus pricing:

Programming your survey into our online survey platform

Testing your items

A test link for you to test your items before they field

Fielding your survey

Providing incentive payments to survey respondents

Providing you a survey data package within 60 days after the survey comes out of the field. The package includes:

Technical documentation—i.e., a description of the survey, field dates, invitation and reminder schedule, completion rate, and description of the sample and weighting procedures



Data file, which includes survey weights. Provided in Stata and CSV formats



A codebook in Excel format. Includes frequency distribution of unweighted responses and labels for each numerically coded survey response option



Survey instrument—i.e., a PDF file of the survey questionnaire as fielded, including programming notes



Topline summary statistics—i.e., a user-friendly Excel file that contains the wording of each survey question and the weighted estimates for each survey item

We offer additional survey panel services, too.

We offer the following services for an additional fee:

Interim data file ($2,000 per file)

Appending National Center for Education Statistics codes in educator surveys or zip codes in AEP survey data file ($2,000 per survey, requires a data use agreement)

Short report (minimum of $50,000 for a report 10–15 pages in length; final price depends on report length and complexity of analyses)

Instrument survey design, complex sampling schemes, or complex programming ($300 per hour)

Post card reminders ($1.50 per mailing)

Data visualization services through our partner Kitamba (pricing provided on request)

File with de-identified data posted to the AEP Data Portal, where it is available as a free download for registered users ($4000)

File with basic descriptive results from your survey overall and for a small number of pre-determined subgroups ($2000)

Reach out to us.

If you would like additional information about the panels or would like to use the panels in your research, please reach out to us.