Gallup Teacher Professional Development and Mentorship Survey, Winter 2025

Survey Description

The Gallup survey on Professional Development and Mentorship provides data on teachers' perceptions of job satisfaction, personal experiences as a teacher, turnover intentions, collaborative planning meetings, professional development, and mentorship.

Topics

Educator well-being

Workplace pay, benefits, and conditions

Professional development

Assessment

Curriculum and instruction

Staffing

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

AEP