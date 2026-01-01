Gallup Teacher Professional Development and Mentorship Survey, Winter 2025
Survey Description
The Gallup survey on Professional Development and Mentorship provides data on teachers' perceptions of job satisfaction, personal experiences as a teacher, turnover intentions, collaborative planning meetings, professional development, and mentorship.
Topics
- Educator well-being
- Workplace pay, benefits, and conditions
- Professional development
- Assessment
- Curriculum and instruction
- Staffing
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel