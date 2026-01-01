Gallup Teacher Professional Development and Mentorship Survey, Winter 2025

Survey Description

The Gallup survey on Professional Development and Mentorship provides data on teachers' perceptions of job satisfaction, personal experiences as a teacher, turnover intentions, collaborative planning meetings, professional development, and mentorship.

Topics

  • Educator well-being
  • Workplace pay, benefits, and conditions
  • Professional development
  • Assessment
  • Curriculum and instruction
  • Staffing

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

AEP surveys