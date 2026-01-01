Student Supports and Data Systems Survey, Spring 2025

Survey Description

The Johns Hopkins Student Supports and Data Systems Survey includes questions about student supports like high intensity tutoring, mentoring, student success coaching, college/career advising, and corresponding data systems.

Topics

  • Artificial intelligence and other technology
  • Attendance or absence
  • Non-academic supports
  • Data use
  • Transitions to college and career

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American School Leader Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP surveys