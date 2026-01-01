Student Supports and Data Systems Survey, Spring 2025

Survey Description

The Johns Hopkins Student Supports and Data Systems Survey includes questions about student supports like high intensity tutoring, mentoring, student success coaching, college/career advising, and corresponding data systems.

Topics

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Attendance or absence

Non-academic supports

Data use

Transitions to college and career

Panel(s) Surveyed

American School Leader Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP