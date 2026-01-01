Student Supports and Data Systems Survey, Spring 2025
Survey Description
The Johns Hopkins Student Supports and Data Systems Survey includes questions about student supports like high intensity tutoring, mentoring, student success coaching, college/career advising, and corresponding data systems.
Topics
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Attendance or absence
- Non-academic supports
- Data use
- Transitions to college and career
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American School Leader Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys