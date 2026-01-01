American Instructional Resources Survey, Spring 2026
Survey Description
The RAND American Instructional Resources survey provides data on the instructional materials teachers are using in their classrooms and the factors related to instructional material use.
Topics
- Assessment
- Attendance or absence
- Curriculum and instruction
- Data use
- Discipline and safety
- Diversity and equity
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Mathematics
- Parents and families
- Professional development
- Staffing
- Transitions to college and career
- Educator preparation
- English Language Arts
- Science
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
- American School Leader Panel
Data Availability
For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/airs.htmlAEP surveys