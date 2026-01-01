American Instructional Resources Survey, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The RAND American Instructional Resources survey provides data on the instructional materials teachers are using in their classrooms and the factors related to instructional material use.

Topics

Assessment

Attendance or absence

Curriculum and instruction

Data use

Discipline and safety

Diversity and equity

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Mathematics

Parents and families

Professional development

Staffing

Transitions to college and career

Educator preparation

English Language Arts

Science

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

American School Leader Panel

Data Availability

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/airs.html

AEP