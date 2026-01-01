Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The University of Washington, AmplifyLearn.AI Center's Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction survey provides data on teachers' use of generative AI tools in math and science instruction, professional learning, district policy, and challenges in GenAI adoption.

Topics

Curriculum and instruction

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Mathematics

Science

Professional development

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP