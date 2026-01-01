Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The University of Washington, AmplifyLearn.AI Center's Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction survey provides data on teachers' use of generative AI tools in math and science instruction, professional learning, district policy, and challenges in GenAI adoption.

Topics

  • Curriculum and instruction
  • Artificial intelligence and other technology
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Professional development

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP surveys