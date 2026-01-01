American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.

Topics

  • Assessment
  • Attendance or absence
  • Curriculum and instruction
  • Data use
  • Discipline and safety
  • Diversity and equity
  • Artificial intelligence and other technology
  • Mathematics
  • Parents and families
  • Professional development
  • Staffing
  • Transitions to college and career
  • Educator preparation

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American Teacher Panel
  • American School Leader Panel

Data Availability

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/american-mathematics-educator-study.html

AEP surveys