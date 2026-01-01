American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2026
Survey Description
The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.
Topics
- Assessment
- Attendance or absence
- Curriculum and instruction
- Data use
- Discipline and safety
- Diversity and equity
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Mathematics
- Parents and families
- Professional development
- Staffing
- Transitions to college and career
- Educator preparation
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
- American School Leader Panel
Data Availability
For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/american-mathematics-educator-study.htmlAEP surveys