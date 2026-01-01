American Mathematics Educator Study Survey, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The RAND American Mathematics Educator Study survey provides data on students' mathematics learning opportunities and the factors that support high-quality mathematics teaching and learning, especially for Black, Latinx, and low-income students.

Topics

Assessment

Attendance or absence

Curriculum and instruction

Data use

Discipline and safety

Diversity and equity

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Mathematics

Parents and families

Professional development

Staffing

Transitions to college and career

Educator preparation

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

American School Leader Panel

Data Availability

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/american-mathematics-educator-study.html

AEP