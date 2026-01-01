PreK Teacher Survey, Fall 2024
Survey Description
The RAND Pre-K Teacher Survey provides data about Pre-K curriculum and assessment materials and the working conditions in Pre-K classrooms.
Topics
- Curriculum and instruction
- Assessment
- Professional development
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data available
For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/american-public-school-pre-k-teacher-survey.htmlAEP surveys