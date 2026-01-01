PreK Teacher Survey, Fall 2024

Survey Description

The RAND Pre-K Teacher Survey provides data about Pre-K curriculum and assessment materials and the working conditions in Pre-K classrooms.

Topics

Curriculum and instruction

Assessment

Professional development

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

For more information on the survey, visit https://www.rand.org/education-employment-infrastructure/projects/american-public-school-pre-k-teacher-survey.html

AEP