Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction Survey, Spring 2025
Survey Description
The University of Washington Survey on Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction provides data about how K-12 math and science teachers are using generative AI (GenAI) tools in their classrooms.
Topics
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Curriculum and instruction
- Professional development
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys