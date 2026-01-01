Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction Survey, Spring 2025

Survey Description

The University of Washington Survey on Teachers' Use of Generative AI in Math and Science Instruction provides data about how K-12 math and science teachers are using generative AI (GenAI) tools in their classrooms.

Topics

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Curriculum and instruction

Professional development

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP