Educators for Excellence Voices from the Classroom Survey, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The Educators for Excellencve Voices from the Classroom Survey focuses on the recruitment and retention of high-quality, diverse teachers, strategic staffing and compensation, high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, artificial intelligence use in schools, the impact of federal policy shifts, school funding, and the impact of recent immigration enforcement operations.

Topics

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Professional development

Curriculum and instruction

Educator preparation

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP