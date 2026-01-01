Educators for Excellence Voices from the Classroom Survey, Spring 2026
Survey Description
The Educators for Excellencve Voices from the Classroom Survey focuses on the recruitment and retention of high-quality, diverse teachers, strategic staffing and compensation, high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, artificial intelligence use in schools, the impact of federal policy shifts, school funding, and the impact of recent immigration enforcement operations.
Topics
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Professional development
- Curriculum and instruction
- Educator preparation
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys