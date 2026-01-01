Educators for Excellence Voices from the Classroom Survey, Spring 2026

Survey Description

The Educators for Excellencve Voices from the Classroom Survey focuses on the recruitment and retention of high-quality, diverse teachers, strategic staffing and compensation, high-quality instructional materials, professional learning, artificial intelligence use in schools, the impact of federal policy shifts, school funding, and the impact of recent immigration enforcement operations.

Topics

  • Artificial intelligence and other technology
  • Professional development
  • Curriculum and instruction
  • Educator preparation

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP surveys