Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers, Fall 2023

Survey Description

The Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers provides information about the experiences of public K–12 teachers and their views on current topics in public K–12 education.

Topics

  • Achievement
  • COVID-19
  • Diversity and equity
  • Educator well-being
  • Staffing
  • Discipline and safety
  • Parents and families
  • Artificial intelligence and other technology

Panel(s) Surveyed

  • American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP surveys