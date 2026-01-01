Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers, Fall 2023

Survey Description

The Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers provides information about the experiences of public K–12 teachers and their views on current topics in public K–12 education.

Topics

Achievement

COVID-19

Diversity and equity

Educator well-being

Staffing

Discipline and safety

Parents and families

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

No data available

AEP