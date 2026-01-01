Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers, Fall 2023
Survey Description
The Pew Research Center's Survey of Teachers provides information about the experiences of public K–12 teachers and their views on current topics in public K–12 education.
Topics
- Achievement
- COVID-19
- Diversity and equity
- Educator well-being
- Staffing
- Discipline and safety
- Parents and families
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel
Data Availability
No data availableAEP surveys