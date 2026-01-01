Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities Survey, Winter 2026
Survey Description
The Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities survey focuses on teachers' job satisfaction, career plans, collaborative planning, artificial intelligence, and preparing students for the future.
Topics
- Educator well-being
- Educator preparation
- Workplace pay, benefits, and conditions
- Artificial intelligence and other technology
- Professional development
- Transitions to college and career
- Parents and families
Panel(s) Surveyed
- American Teacher Panel