Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities Survey, Winter 2026

Survey Description

The Gallup Teacher Expectations and Responsibilities survey focuses on teachers' job satisfaction, career plans, collaborative planning, artificial intelligence, and preparing students for the future.

Topics

Educator well-being

Educator preparation

Workplace pay, benefits, and conditions

Artificial intelligence and other technology

Professional development

Transitions to college and career

Parents and families

Panel(s) Surveyed

American Teacher Panel

Data Availability

AEP