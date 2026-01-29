Data Insights from the RAND Survey Panels

ResearchPublished Jan 29, 2026

RAND administers several survey panels that are dedicated to collecting and disseminating state-of-the-art survey data. For each survey panel, RAND uses high-quality recruitment and statistical methods and reaches a nationally representative sample of key populations. Panel members complete surveys on issues that are critical to policymakers, public officials, and researchers. The following figures are derived from RAND Survey Panels data. This page is updated periodically with new data.

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Even when salaries and household incomes are similar, teachers report greater financial strain than other working adults

Percentage of teachers and similar working adults reporting varying levels of financial well-being

Stacked bar chart comparing response rates for teachers to all similar working adults

NOTE: This figure depicts response data from the following survey question administered to a nationally representative sample of teachers via RAND’s American Teacher Panel between January 28, 2026, and February 21, 2026, and a nationally representative sample of similar working adults via RAND’s American Life Panel between February 5, 2026, and February 25, 2026: “Overall, which one of the following best describes how well you are managing financially these days?” (n teachers= 819; n similar working adults = 498). The response options were as follows: “Living comfortably,” “Doing okay,” “Just getting by,” and “Finding it difficult to get by.” Similar working adults is defined as employed adults ages 18 to 65 who were not part of the teacher workforce and whose highest level of education was a bachelor’s degree or higher. Differences between the sums noted in the figure and the sums of the numbers listed are because of rounding. This work was funded by the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.

Overall

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 8% 25% 46% 21%
All similar working adults 4% 15% 46% 34%

Base salaries: $50,000 or less

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 12% 25% 48% 14%
All similar working adults 7% 25% 58% 11%

Base salaries: $51,000 to $75,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 10% 31% 43% 16%
All similar working adults 5% 19% 55% 21%

Base salaries: $76,000 to $100,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 7% 19% 52% 22%
All similar working adults 3% 13% 43% 41%

Base salaries: More than $100,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 4% 14% 47% 35%
All similar working adults 1% 9% 39% 50%

Household income: $100,000 or less

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 14% 32% 46% 8%
All similar working adults 9% 24% 51% 16%

Household income: $101,000 to $150,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 6% 23% 50% 21%
All similar working adults 1% 13% 59% 27%

Household income: $151,000 to $200,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 4% 17% 46% 34%
All similar working adults 1% 6% 38% 54%

Household income: More than $200,000

Group Finding it difficult to get by Just getting by Doing okay Living comfortably
All teachers 0% 12% 42% 46%
All similar working adults 2% 9% 37% 53%

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Students are increasingly concerned about the effect AI has on their critical thinking skills, but superintendents are much less concerned

Percentage of students (ages 12 to 29) and superintendents who agreed or strongly agreed that using AI for schoolwork will harm students' critical thinking skills

A. Superintendents

B. Students overall

C. Middle school students

D. High school students

E. Postsecondary students

NOTE: Panel A depicts response data from the following survey question administered to nationally representative samples of school district representatives in October 2024 and October 2025: “How much do you agree or disagree with the following statement? The more students use generative artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT for their schoolwork, the more it will impede the development of their critical thinking skills.” Panels B–E depict response data from the following survey question administered to nationally representative samples of students in February 2025 and December 2025: “How much do you agree or disagree with the following statement? The more students use AI (such as ChatGPT) for their schoolwork, the more it will harm their critical thinking skills.” There are differences in the composition of survey respondents between the two dates for these panels. In particular, the December 2025 survey sampled more older students who were more likely to be in postsecondary education. Data in Panel E should be interpreted with caution; the February 2025 sample size is particularly small. In each panel, the percentage who strongly agree and the percentage who agree may not add up to the combined total because of rounding. AI = artificial intelligence.

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Document Details

  • Release Date: Jan 29, 2026
  • Last Modified: Oct 12, 2026
  • Copyright: RAND Corporation
  • Document Number: RR-A4711-1

Citation

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Data Insights from the RAND Survey Panels. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4711-1.html.
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This work was conducted by the Education and Employment Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

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