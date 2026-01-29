Data Insights from the RAND Survey Panels

Project
RAND Survey Panels
Feb 28, 2024
ResearchPublished Jan 29, 2026
RAND administers several survey panels that are dedicated to collecting and disseminating state-of-the-art survey data. For each survey panel, RAND uses high-quality recruitment and statistical methods and reaches a nationally representative sample of key populations. Panel members complete surveys on issues that are critical to policymakers, public officials, and researchers. The following figures are derived from RAND Survey Panels data. This page is updated periodically with new data.
Published Aug 13, 2026
Percentage of teachers and similar working adults reporting varying levels of financial well-being
NOTE: This figure depicts response data from the following survey question administered to a nationally representative sample of teachers via RAND’s American Teacher Panel between January 28, 2026, and February 21, 2026, and a nationally representative sample of similar working adults via RAND’s American Life Panel between February 5, 2026, and February 25, 2026: “Overall, which one of the following best describes how well you are managing financially these days?” (n teachers= 819; n similar working adults = 498). The response options were as follows: “Living comfortably,” “Doing okay,” “Just getting by,” and “Finding it difficult to get by.” Similar working adults is defined as employed adults ages 18 to 65 who were not part of the teacher workforce and whose highest level of education was a bachelor’s degree or higher. Differences between the sums noted in the figure and the sums of the numbers listed are because of rounding. This work was funded by the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.
Overall
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|8%
|25%
|46%
|21%
|All similar working adults
|4%
|15%
|46%
|34%
Base salaries: $50,000 or less
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|12%
|25%
|48%
|14%
|All similar working adults
|7%
|25%
|58%
|11%
Base salaries: $51,000 to $75,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|10%
|31%
|43%
|16%
|All similar working adults
|5%
|19%
|55%
|21%
Base salaries: $76,000 to $100,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|7%
|19%
|52%
|22%
|All similar working adults
|3%
|13%
|43%
|41%
Base salaries: More than $100,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|4%
|14%
|47%
|35%
|All similar working adults
|1%
|9%
|39%
|50%
Household income: $100,000 or less
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|14%
|32%
|46%
|8%
|All similar working adults
|9%
|24%
|51%
|16%
Household income: $101,000 to $150,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|6%
|23%
|50%
|21%
|All similar working adults
|1%
|13%
|59%
|27%
Household income: $151,000 to $200,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|4%
|17%
|46%
|34%
|All similar working adults
|1%
|6%
|38%
|54%
Household income: More than $200,000
|Group
|Finding it difficult to get by
|Just getting by
|Doing okay
|Living comfortably
|All teachers
|0%
|12%
|42%
|46%
|All similar working adults
|2%
|9%
|37%
|53%
This work was conducted by the Education and Employment Program of RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.