Through the American Instructional Resources Survey (AIRS), RAND is investigating the use of instructional materials in K–12 English language arts, mathematics, and science classrooms across the United States.
RAND’s American Mathematics Educator Study (AMES) is investigating students’ access to high-quality mathematics learning opportunities and resources teachers have to teach mathematics from elementary through high school and pathways to college and career.
The RAND American Pre-K Teacher survey aims to better understand the experiences and perspectives of public-school pre-kindergarten teachers on a variety of timely topics.
RAND researchers examine ways to help postsecondary students meet their basic needs and support their mental health, with the goal of removing barriers to completing credentials and expanding their economic opportunity.
Coherence in messaging is key when it comes to giving all students opportunities to master standards and experience academic success. To support student success, schools, districts, and states can intentionally design coherent instructional systems. RAND researchers have been studying these systems.
Through a five-year embedded evaluation of the BHP Foundation’s Education Equity program, RAND researchers are seeking to better understand BHP Foundation-funded efforts to enhance global educational delivery.
Research suggests that, among school-related factors, teachers matter most to students' academic performance. What's less clear is how to measure an individual teacher's effectiveness. RAND's reports, fact sheets, blog posts, and research briefs provide clarity on this important issue.
To better understand the state of educator well-being, RAND has launched two projects to leverage nationally representative surveys of K–12 public school teachers and principals, to gather information on educators’ working conditions and job-related stressors.
The Networks for School Improvement Initiative supports networks of schools to improve outcomes for students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty. RAND is one of three evaluation partners involved with this project.
RAND is recruiting middle and high school social studies and ELA teachers to pilot high-quality lessons on Jewish identity, history, and antisemitism. The study aims to assess how these materials build student understanding and counter antisemitism.
RAND is researching how a new curriculum designed to meet the specific needs of adolescents can help 9th and 10th grade students and educators increase self-confidence, build and maintain healthy relationships, increase academic excellence, and find success both in and out of school.
Autonomous systems–from cars to aircraft–will change the way we live and work. Self-driving cars and delivery drones, for example, offer the possibility of fundamentally changing transportation. These developments raise complex policy questions.
RAND research into entrepreneurship public policy studies how legal and regulatory policymaking affect small businesses and entrepreneurship in a wide range of settings, including corporate governance, employment law, consumer law, securities regulation and business ethics.
RAND is developing a series of tools to help policymakers and the public understand how much can change with every line in the budget. We’re not just examining the costs of federal policy decisions. We’re showing in detail how those decisions will impact real people, real businesses, and real communities.
RAND researchers are building a portfolio of research that addresses a major challenge for policymakers, employers, and citizens: how to connect more people who have criminal convictions to job opportunities.
RAND is working with federal, state, and local agencies to create practical tools that help stormwater professionals build resilience across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities enhances the resilience of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas Gulf Coast residents in the face of public health, environmental, economic, and social challenges.
RAND coordinated a series of deliberative conversations to ensure that Kern County residents’ hopes and concerns are heard, respected, and considered in planning discussions for the energy transition.
Past housing policies have an enduring legacy on urban neighborhoods today and have contributed to which communities enjoy more trees, less traffic, and better air quality, and which face hazards such as pollution, toxic waste sites, and flooding risk.
Commentaries by RAND researchers examine five water challenges facing U.S. policymakers: flood resilience, water infrastructure, aquatic ecosystems, water quality, and water rights.
The 24/7 Sobriety Program requires those arrested for or convicted of alcohol-related offenses to take twice-a-day breathalyzer tests or wear a continuous alcohol monitoring bracelet. Those who fail or skip their tests are immediately subject to swift, certain but modest sanctions—typically a day or two in jail.
RAND research on corporate ethics and governance aims to improve public understanding of corporate ethics, law, and governance, and to identifying specific ways that businesses can operate ethically, legally, and profitably at the same time.
Researchers explore artificial intelligence (AI) governance options that the U.S. may consider in light of the EU AI Act, and highlight the need for collaboration between the U.S. and the EU.
Policymakers are considering how to reduce mass incarceration in the United States. Correctional education programs can help reduce recidivism and improve post-release employment outcomes. This saves taxpayers money.
As the promise of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and other technologies expand, it is imperative to consider opportunities to leverage benefits and advance civic well-being, while anticipating and mitigating the potential perils.
To understand how formerly incarcerated individuals can successfully reintegrate into society and lead productive lives, RAND researchers investigate methods for preventing recidivism and how to support reentry.
RAND designed a community-based tabletop dialogue to address conflict between police officers and the communities they serve. The dialogue is designed to start a conversation about these issues among community stakeholders, including police, government agencies, social service providers, resident representatives, and other concerned organizations.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department selected RAND to evaluate prevention and intervention services aimed at reducing the risk of future juvenile justice system contact among youth.
What factors lead people to join violent extremist organizations? What prompts them to exit extremist groups, and in some cases joining the fight against radicalization?