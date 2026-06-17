Prisoner Recidivism and Reentry

White iron jail cell bars and an open sliding bar door on a dark background, photo by alswart/Adobe Stock

Photo by alswart/Adobe Stock

The United States has the highest number of incarcerated individuals in the world. The transition from incarceration to community life has significant implications for public safety and the communities where the formerly incarcerated will live.

To understand how these individuals can successfully reintegrate into society and lead productive lives, RAND researchers investigate methods for preventing recidivism—the tendency to repeat undesirable behavior—and how to support reentry through correctional education, supporting incarcerated parents and their children, and connecting people with job opportunities.

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