Stephanie Brooks Holliday (she/her) is a senior behavioral scientist and clinical psychologist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research has spanned a range of topics. Several of her studies at RAND have focused on the criminal and juvenile justice system, including the evaluation of programs to improve community reintegration. Her work has also focused on diversion and alternatives to incarceration, including a study examining the implementation of mental health diversion in counties across California and research focused on interoperability between 911 and 988, the national emergency mental health hotline. She has also led and contributed to several projects focused on military and veteran health, mental health, and well-being. This includes research to examine health-related behaviors among active-duty service members, an examinaton of the role of behavioral health technicians as care extenders in the military health system, and a study focused on the role of non-commissioned officers in preventing suicide in the Army. Brooks Holliday also has broader interests in program evaluation and the provision of evidence-based practices for underserved populations. She completed her graduate training at Drexel University, where she earned her degree in clinical psychology with a focus on forensic psychology. Brooks Holliday completed her predoctoral internship and postdoctoral fellowship at the Washington D.C. VA Medical Center, where she specialized in neuropsychology.
Recent Projects
- Evaluation Services for Diversion and Reentry for People with Serious Clinical Needs
- Correlation Between Participation in Force Support Squadron Programs, Services, and Activities and Airman and Unit Readiness
- Project imPACT Evaluation Services