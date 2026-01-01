Insuring Catastrophic Cyber Risk
Researchers examined the cyber insurance market, including its limitations, and considered what a U.S. federal insurance response to managing catastrophic risk might be.
Photo by Saksit Sangtong/Getty Images
As the promise of artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems, and other technologies and technology platforms expand, it is imperative to consider opportunities to leverage benefits and advance civic well-being, while anticipating and mitigating the potential perils.
While big technical challenges loom regarding the rapid proliferation of these applications, there are critical issues about technology implementation that raise complex legal, regulatory, and ethical questions. Further, the intersection of technology and equity in all forms poses choices which every community confronts.
Through the RAND Institute for Civil Justice and the RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation, among other components, RAND is conducting deep analysis on these topics.
Key topics:
Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning | Technology and Access to Justice | Infrastructure, Technology, and Equity | Autonomous Systems, Safety, and Law
Senior Operations Researcher
Senior Political Scientist, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
Senior Physical Scientist
Director, Pardee Center for Longer Range Global Policy and the Future Human Condition; Senior Information Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy