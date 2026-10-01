RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation

The RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation, or Feinberg Center, seeks to identify and promote laws, programs, and institutions that reduce the adverse social and economic effects of natural and man-made catastrophes by

improving incentives to reduce future losses

providing just compensation to those suffering losses while appropriately allocating liability to responsible parties

helping affected individuals, businesses, and communities to recover quickly

avoiding unnecessary legal, administrative, and other transaction costs.

Focus Areas

The center's work focuses on three major areas.