RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation
The RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation, or Feinberg Center, seeks to identify and promote laws, programs, and institutions that reduce the adverse social and economic effects of natural and man-made catastrophes by
- improving incentives to reduce future losses
- providing just compensation to those suffering losses while appropriately allocating liability to responsible parties
- helping affected individuals, businesses, and communities to recover quickly
- avoiding unnecessary legal, administrative, and other transaction costs.
Focus Areas
The center's work focuses on three major areas.
Compensation for Losses Following Catastrophic Events
What are the advantages and different approaches for providing compensation following a catastrophic event?
Performance of Insurance Markets for Catastrophic Risk
What are obstacles do private insurers face when providing coverage for different catastrophic risks and can how they can be overcome?
Identifying and Preparing for Catastrophic Risks
How can we as a society can better identify catastrophic risks and their consequences?
Research & Commentary
Leadership
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