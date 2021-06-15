Jamie Morikawa is the associate director of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ) and the Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation. She is responsible for helping manage strategic direction and research portfolios, and also builds and maintains relationships with advisory board members, donors, and the private sector. She previously served as acting director of the ICJ, participating in management for ICJ and its related centers, including the Center for Corporate Ethics and Governance and the Center for Health and Safety in the Workplace.
Prior to joining RAND, Morikawa practiced entertainment litigation for three years, worked as assistant director of the UCLA School of Law's Office of Career Services, and played a significant role in helping to establish the UCLA Center for the Liberal Arts and Free Institutions.
Morikawa received her B.A. from UCLA and her J.D. from UCLA School of Law.
Selected Publications
Paul Heaton, Ivan Waggoner, Jamie Morikawa, "How Do Compensation Funds Affect Victims’ Willingness to Pursue Litigation?" Buffalo Law Review, 63(5), 2015
McGovern, Geoffrey, Neil Rickman, Joe Doherty, Fred P. Kipperman, Jamie Morikawa, and Katheryn Giglio, Third-Party Litigation Funding and Claim Transfer: Trends and Implications for the Civil Justice System, RAND Corporation (CF-272-CLPP), 2010
Anderson, James M., Nidhi Kalra, Karlyn D. Stanley, and Jamie Morikawa, Rethinking Insurance and Liability in the Transformative Age of Autonomous Vehicles, RAND Corporation (CF-383-RC), 2018
Saunders-Medina, Bethany, Jamie Morikawa, Well-Being in the Legal Community: From Promise to Practice, RAND Corporation (CF-A1212-1), 2021
Dixon, Lloyd, Jamie Morikawa, Improving the Availability and Affordability of Pandemic Risk Insurance: Projected Performance of Proposed Programs, RAND Corporation (RR-A1223-1), 2021
Pace, Nicholas M., Bethany Saunders-Medina, Jamie Morikawa, Sanjana Manjeshwar, and Anne Bloom, COVID-19 and the Courts: Lessons from the Pandemic, RAND Corporation (CF-A1299-1), 2021