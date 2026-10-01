The authors summarize key observations and themes from a panel discussion with experts on the future of personal injury class actions in the United States. Drawing on a discussion of major cases and post-Amchem experience, the authors compare class actions with multidistrict litigation and bankruptcy, highlight trade-offs in oversight and global resolution, and identify reforms that could improve fairness and efficiency in aggregate litigation.
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