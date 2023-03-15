Eric Helland is an adjunct economist at RAND, in the Institute for Civil Justice, and the William F. Podlich Professor of Economics and George R. Roberts Fellow at Claremont McKenna College. He is the author of over 50 books and articles on topics in law and economics ranging from bounty hunters to judicial elections. His current research focuses on elections, the judiciary, and mass litigation. In 2002–2003 he was a visiting fellow at the Stigler Center for the Study of the Economy and the State at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. In 2003–04 he served as a senior economist on President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers. In 2008 he was a visiting professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles and in 2011–12 a visiting scholar at the Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics at USC. He was president of the Society for Empirical Legal Studies 2018–22 and is currently a fellow of the Society for Empirical Legal Studies. He has taught empirical methods and law and economics at George Mason University, the Claremont Graduate University, and Tel Aviv University. He was a co-editor of the International Review of Law and Economics from 2011 to 2022 and a member of the Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis editorial board. He was a member of the California Bar Association's Closing the Justice Gap Working Group.
Helland holds a Ph.D. in economics from Washington University in St. Louis.
Selected Publications
Eric A. Helland, "“The Role of Ideology in Judicial Evaluations of Experts,” Journal of Law and Economics.," Journal of Law and Economics (forthcoming)
Paul Heaton and Eric Helland, " “Does It Matter Who Pays for Auto Injuries?" ," Journal of Risk and Insurance, 2018
Eric A. Helland and Jon Klick, "“Medicare Secondary Payer and Settlement Delay”," Journal of Empirical Legal Studies, 15(2), 2018
Eric A. Helland and Jungmo Yoon, "“Estimating Effects of English Rule on Litigation Outcomes”," Review of Economics and Statistics, 99(4), 2017