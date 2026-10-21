Insurance Research

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Commentary
Oct 21, 2026
A review of Southern California Edison's direct-payment program finds that it has paid claimants much faster, but it hasn't become a broad substitute for lawsuits.
Lloyd Dixon, Jamie Morikawa
Research
Sep 16, 2026
A mismatch exists between rapid enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the market for insuring it. This report examines AI incidents, lawsuits, laws, and insurance filings to assess coverage responses and accumulation risks.
Sasha Romanosky, Celine Robinson
Aug 31, 2026
This report examines how cyber insurance can strengthen cyber resilience in an increasingly complex digital environment.
Darren L. Pain, Sasha Romanosky
Aug 12, 2026
This report provides an interim review of Southern California Edison’s Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, describing program activity to date and identifying issues that may inform future wildfire compensation program design.
Expert Insights
Jul 6, 2026
Global artificial intelligence (AI) competition is not just a sprint to develop advanced AI but also a marathon to accumulate its net benefits. Resilience is a strategic advantage as AI integration likely will involve persistent disruption.
Brian A. Jackson
May 27, 2026
In this report, the authors explain the effect of tort liability on safety incentives for life sciences researchers and research institutions.
James M. Anderson, Gerald L. Epstein, Katie Dammer, Elika Somani, Lloyd Dixon, Bethany Saunders-Medina
Feb 18, 2026
Global trade delivers materials and manufactured goods through supply chains worldwide to fuel national economies. This report examines policy issues related to managing systemic supply chain risks from trade concentration and geopolitical conflict.
Bradley Martin, Henry H. Willis, Aaron Strong
Feb 5, 2026
State and local governments face interconnected polycrises requiring new risk management approaches. Using workshop takeaways, this paper presents AI technologies, cross-regional partnerships, and insurance innovations as key adaptation strategies.
Joie D. Acosta, Sara Hughes, Jessica Jensen
Dec 19, 2025
We reflect on the evolution of climate risk management over time, the lessons learned, and key research and policy issues underpinning the future of the field.
Meg Parsons, Johanna Nalau, Veruska Muccione, Maarten van Aalst, Suraje Dessai, Tess Doeffinger, Xinyu Fu, Toshihiro Hasegawa, Danial Khojasteh, Rahwa Kidane, Benjamin Lee Preston, Nicholas P. Simpson, Anita Wreford, Katharine J. Mach
Dec 17, 2025
The goal of the article is to provide an initial framing and definition of "globally critical infrastructure" as a concept worthy of attention, and explore the unique risk analysis and management challenges to support future examinations.
Zachary Kallenborn, Henry H. Willis
Oct 24, 2025
In this report, the authors examine the data and methods used to estimate the change in property values for single-family residences destroyed by the Eaton Fire. Southern California Edison uses this change to develop compensation offers.
Lloyd Dixon, Terry L. Schell, Jamie Morikawa, Gabriel W. Hassler, Jason Ward, Phoebe Rose Levine
Sep 4, 2025
Rising natural disaster risks are posing major challenges for the U.S. residential insurance market. One option to address these challenges is a public reinsurance program. In this paper, the authors examine the pros and cons of such programs.
Lloyd Dixon, Noreen Clancy, Daniel Marns