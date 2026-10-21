Insurance Research

Rising natural disaster risks are posing major challenges for the U.S. residential insurance market. One option to address these challenges is a public reinsurance program. In this paper, the authors examine the pros and cons of such programs.

In this report, the authors examine the data and methods used to estimate the change in property values for single-family residences destroyed by the Eaton Fire. Southern California Edison uses this change to develop compensation offers.

The goal of the article is to provide an initial framing and definition of "globally critical infrastructure" as a concept worthy of attention, and explore the unique risk analysis and management challenges to support future examinations.

We reflect on the evolution of climate risk management over time, the lessons learned, and key research and policy issues underpinning the future of the field.

Global trade delivers materials and manufactured goods through supply chains worldwide to fuel national economies. This report examines policy issues related to managing systemic supply chain risks from trade concentration and geopolitical conflict.

In this report, the authors explain the effect of tort liability on safety incentives for life sciences researchers and research institutions.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) competition is not just a sprint to develop advanced AI but also a marathon to accumulate its net benefits. Resilience is a strategic advantage as AI integration likely will involve persistent disruption.

This report provides an interim review of Southern California Edison’s Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, describing program activity to date and identifying issues that may inform future wildfire compensation program design.

A mismatch exists between rapid enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the market for insuring it. This report examines AI incidents, lawsuits, laws, and insurance filings to assess coverage responses and accumulation risks.

A review of Southern California Edison's direct-payment program finds that it has paid claimants much faster, but it hasn't become a broad substitute for lawsuits.

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