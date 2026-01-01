RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation Advisory Board

The Feinberg Center is guided by an advisory board that assists center leadership in setting the research agenda and prioritizing research projects.

List updated October 2026

  • Kenneth R. Feinberg

    Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

    Board Chair

  • Camille S. Biros

    Director, Claims Administration, Business Manager, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC

  • Jeff Bjork

    Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

  • Charles R. Breyer

    Judge, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

  • Elizabeth J. Cabraser

    Partner, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP

  • Michael L. Feinberg

    Partner and General Counsel, Ducera Partners LLC

  • Damon Hart

    Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, Liberty Mutual Insurance

  • Emily Kent

    Partner, PwC

  • Jennifer M. Keough

    Chief Executive Officer, Founder, JND Legal Administration

  • Michael A. Kramer

    Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ducera Partners LLC

  • Jessica C. Lauria

    Founder, JL Special Situations LLC

  • Tracey Laws

    President & Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance Association of America

  • Kevin C. Maclay

    Member, Caplin & Drysdale

  • Brian R. Martinotti

    Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey

  • Keesha-Lu Mitra

    Senior Vice President and General Counsel, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

  • Alan B. Morrison

    Lerner Family Associate Dean, Public Interest & Public Service, George Washington University Law School

  • Frank Nutter

  • Scott S. Partridge

    Partridge LLC

  • Ellen Relkin

    Partner and Practice Group Chair, Weitz & Luxenberg

  • Christopher A. Seeger

    Founding Partner, Seeger Weiss LLP

  • Albert Togut

    Founder and Senior Member, Togut, Segal & Segal LLP

  • Perry Weitz

    Senior Partner, Weitz & Luxenberg

  • Jonathan B. Wiener

    Perkins Professor of Law, Duke Law School; Co-Director, Duke Center on Risk