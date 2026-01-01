RAND Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation Advisory Board
The Feinberg Center is guided by an advisory board that assists center leadership in setting the research agenda and prioritizing research projects.
List updated October 2026
Kenneth R. Feinberg
Founder and Managing Partner, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PCBoard Chair
Camille S. Biros
Director, Claims Administration, Business Manager, The Law Offices of Kenneth R. Feinberg, PC
Jeff Bjork
Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP
Charles R. Breyer
Judge, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
Elizabeth J. Cabraser
Partner, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP
Michael L. Feinberg
Partner and General Counsel, Ducera Partners LLC
Damon Hart
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, Liberty Mutual Insurance
Emily Kent
Partner, PwC
Jennifer M. Keough
Chief Executive Officer, Founder, JND Legal Administration
Michael A. Kramer
Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer, Ducera Partners LLC
Jessica C. Lauria
Founder, JL Special Situations LLC
Tracey Laws
President & Chief Executive Officer, Reinsurance Association of America
Kevin C. Maclay
Member, Caplin & Drysdale
Brian R. Martinotti
Judge, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey
Keesha-Lu Mitra
Senior Vice President and General Counsel, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Alan B. Morrison
Lerner Family Associate Dean, Public Interest & Public Service, George Washington University Law School
Frank Nutter
Scott S. Partridge
Partridge LLC
Ellen Relkin
Partner and Practice Group Chair, Weitz & Luxenberg
Christopher A. Seeger
Founding Partner, Seeger Weiss LLP
Albert Togut
Founder and Senior Member, Togut, Segal & Segal LLP
Perry Weitz
Senior Partner, Weitz & Luxenberg
Jonathan B. Wiener
Perkins Professor of Law, Duke Law School; Co-Director, Duke Center on Risk