The RAND-developed Women’s Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS) was conducted to better understand active-duty service women’s experiences with reproductive health. This infographic presents results for the U.S. Air Force.

The RAND-developed Women's Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS) was conducted to better understand active-duty service women's experiences with reproductive health. This infographic presents results for the U.S. Army.

The RAND-developed Women's Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS) was conducted to better understand active-duty service women's experiences with reproductive health. This infographic presents results for the U.S. Marine Corps.

Improvements to reproductive health care services provided by the U.S. Department of Defense would allow DoD to better meet the needs of female service members and address the high rate of unintended pregnancies among active-duty service women.

This brief reviews the methods and analysis of the RAND-developed U.S. Department of Defense Women's Reproductive Health Survey, conducted to better understand active-duty service women's experiences with reproductive health.

This brief summarizes results from the RAND-developed Women’s Reproductive Health Survey (WRHS), conducted to better understand active-duty service women’s experiences with reproductive health.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade is likely to disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including U.S. service women and pregnant women with substance use disorders. And abortion misinformation will likely increase. RAND researchers discuss these issues and potential policy responses.

Characteristics of romantic relationships and contraceptive use were examined among 1,043 female and 961 male Add Health respondents. Females (but not males) were less likely to use condom with partners not from their schools or older partners.

This study aimed to better understand receipt of perinatal and emergency care among women with perinatal opioid use disorder (OUD) and explore variation by race/ethnicity.

This study assessed views, understanding and current practices of maternity professionals in relation to impacted foetal head at caesarean birth, with the aim of informing a standardized definition, clinical management approaches and training.

This fact sheet presents recommendations for health care systems (e.g., birth facilities, clinics) from the Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement in Medi-Cal Project to decrease maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity in Medi-Cal.

This fact sheet presents recommendations for policymakers from the Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement in Medi-Cal Project to decrease maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity among Medi-Cal members.

This fact sheet presents recommendations for Medi-Cal administrators and contracted health plans from the Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement in Medi-Cal Project to decrease maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity in Medi-Cal.

This fact sheet presents recommendations for researchers from the Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement in Medi-Cal Project to decrease maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity among Medi-Cal members.

This fact sheet presents recommendations for communities from the Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement in Medi-Cal Project to decrease maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity among Medi-Cal members.

As of 2023, DoD allows enrolled cadets and midshipmen to retain parental rights. This brief explores potential DoD policy changes that could help cadet and midshipman parents care for their children, succeed in school, and become exemplary officers.

This report characterizes legal, policy, practice, and cost implications of U.S. Department of Defense options to comply with a new congressional requirement allowing service academy cadets and midshipmen who become parents to retain parental rights.

Among pregnant individuals with pre-pregnancy overweight or obesity, loss of control (LOC) over eating was associated with poorer cardiovascular health (CVH) even after controlling for known risk factors for poor CVH.

