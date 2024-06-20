Report
Effects of Abortion Care Policy in North Carolina
Jun 20, 2024
An individual's or couple's decisions on when to have children or start a family may also have social and economic consequences on the community at large. RAND's family planning research spans various populations and socioeconomic backgrounds in Western as well as developing countries and addresses such topics as fertility and infertility, birth control, abortion, reproductive technologies, child welfare, household economic security, and community impact.