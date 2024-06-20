Family Planning

This report evaluates the Population and Poverty Research Initiative (PopPov) and its progress in building economic demography, particularly policy-relevant research; policymakers' understanding of issues; and research capacity in sub-Saharan Africa.

Worldwide, nearly 800 women die every day due to mostly preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. More than half of these deaths occur in fragile states torn by armed conflict and generalized violence.

Long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC) methods of birth control, which include the intrauterine device and subdermal implant, are highly effective, very safe, preferable to women, and cost effective. But some states' contraceptive policies create direct and indirect barriers to LARC use.

We examined awareness and attitudes towards SCM, and the correlates of these constructs among 400 HIV clients with fertility intentions in Uganda.

Proven benefits to reduced fertility — or to delayed start to childbearing and greater spacing between births — include lower maternal mortality, fewer unsafe abortions, reduced risks from early childbearing, and women's ability to engage in more income-generating opportunities.

Public health responses to the Zika virus that incorporate a human rights perspective have the potential to be more equitable, effective, and sustainable interventions.

Among a sample of Ugandan couples with an HIV-positive partner who hope to conceive, about one-third used a "safer" conception method such as timed unprotected intercourse to reduce HIV transmission, but only about half were aware of such methods.

Sociocultural and structural factors, such as a reluctance to discuss childbearing desires, can present barriers to the implementation of safer conception counseling for HIV-affected couples.

This brief summarizes an evaluation of two programs to help monitor progress toward a global goal to increase modern contraceptive use by 2020. Both programs can improve promotion of country-driven agendas for data collection, use, and ownership.

Using the 1985, 1995, and 2005 Korean Censuses, we find significant period effects suggesting that sex ratios at birth became unnaturally imbalanced when ultrasound technology became available..

Investigation of Birth Planning Policy effect on parity-specific birth continuation probabilities and parental life satisfaction as a function of the numbers and gender composition of children both before and after the implementation of the BPP.

We conduct a comprehensive analysis of the effect of parental involvement laws on the incidence of abortions to minors in the United States.

The complicated history of family planning as well as socioeconomic and political factors may all play roles in depressing birth rates in South Korea. But the nation's fertility decline is just one piece in a complicated gender puzzle.

Improvements to reproductive health care services provided by the U.S. Department of Defense would allow DoD to better meet the needs of female service members and address the high rate of unintended pregnancies among active-duty service women.

This brief reviews the methods and analysis of the RAND-developed U.S. Department of Defense Women's Reproductive Health Survey, conducted to better understand active-duty service women's experiences with reproductive health.

Massachusetts has a law to ensure ease of access to birth control pills, saying there should be no copays and women can fill a 12-month prescription at once. Infertility care has similar protections. But many health plans don't have to comply with state laws because they are “self-insured.”

Abortion care providers in North Carolina report spending more time on administrative tasks, voice frustration with new required consent forms, have feelings of anxiety and burnout, and fear for the future pipeline of providers since the state adopted regulations in 2023 limiting abortion care.

A RAND team conducted a case study of laws and policies post-Dobbs in North Carolina to better understand the policy landscape and gather perspectives from staff working in abortion facilities and support organizations.

