Buprenorphine Via Telehealth

Opioid-related overdose is a leading cause of preventable maternal death. Untreated opioid use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy is associated with substantial maternal and fetal harms, including increased risk of preterm labor, intrauterine growth restriction, neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, and fetal death, and can trigger child welfare involvement or custody loss when identified at delivery. Medications for OUD (MOUD), including buprenorphine, are the criterion standard treatment for perinatal OUD, yet fewer than half of pregnant women with OUD receive it. Many face barriers to MOUD access, including a shortage of clinicians, persistent stigma, long wait times, insurance and payment barriers, and transportation and childcare challenges. Others decline or discontinue treatment because of fear of child welfare involvement, unstable housing, intimate partner violence, or a sense that treatment does not align with their recovery goals.

Telehealth prescribing of buprenorphine can address some of these barriers by allowing women to receive treatment from home, including in rural areas with few local buprenorphine prescribers. Observational studies show that telehealth prescribing of buprenorphine is feasible, acceptable, and clinically comparable to in-person integrated care. Expanding access could help address the OUD treatment gap, but few studies have examined its use among pregnant and postpartum women or the barriers to its use in this population. This Viewpoint serves as a call to action for further research to guide clinicians and policymakers in increasing access and effective use of telehealth prescribing of buprenorphine for pregnant and postpartum women.