The authors reviewed literature on White identity terrorism and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) and analyzed social media data from six platforms that host extremist content. They developed a network map that evaluates REMVE network construction, connectivity, geographic location, and proclivity to violence and found that users in the United States are overwhelmingly responsible for REMVE discourse online.
Mapping White Identity Terrorism and Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism
A Social Network Analysis of Online Activity
Download
Download eBook for Free
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|3.3 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Purchase
Purchase Print Copy
|Format
|List Price
|Price
|Add to Cart
|Paperback184 pages
|$46.00
|$36.80 20% Web Discount
Research Questions
- What are some strategic trends in the WITM/REMVE movements?
- What is the nature of transnational linkages in the WITM/ REMVE movements?
- Who are the key actors, organizations, and supporting digital infrastructure in the WITM/REMVE community?
- How can the relationships and interactions between REMVEs online be characterized?
Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE) and extremists (REMVEs) present some of the most pressing threats to the United States. REMVE also has been identified as the White identity terrorist movement (WITM). REMVEs are among the most lethal domestic violent extremists, and they are the most likely to commit mass-casualty attacks. These movements are characterized by a broad ideological orientation toward xenophobic, anti-Semitic, racist, and misogynistic sentiment.
For this report, the authors reviewed the relevant literature on REMVE networks and collected and analyzed social media data from six social networks (Twitter, Reddit, Gab, Ruqqus, Telegram, and Stormfront) to produce a global network map of the digital REMVE space. That network map evaluates each network's construction, connectivity, geographic location, references to prominent organizations, and proclivity to violence. The authors also reviewed ten countries' experiences with REMVE to sketch out an understanding of the REMVE space in these countries and how REMVEs in those countries relate to those in the United States.
Key Findings
The WITM/REMVE global network on social media is largely created and fueled by users in the United States
- WITM/REMVE is fueled by U.S. domestic drivers, and this movement is less of an issue in other countries.
- Programs to counter violent extremism are generally most productive when they are local.
- The primary need is for robust national strategies to counter WITM/REMVE, specifically in the United States.
An organization- or actor-focused counter-WITM/REMVE strategy likely will not work because of the diffuse nature of REMVE movements
- REMVE is a post-organizational movement; many REMVEs are radicalized outside an organized group and groups are loosely organized, meaning that U.S. strategy to counter REMVE should not be centered around key organizations and actors.
Intervention strategies should be multifaceted because of the complex nature of the problem and its intersections with protected civil rights
- The scale of REMVE and the depth of its ideological roots in the United States suggest that targeting and ostracizing sympathizers would not be a successful intervention strategy.
There are structural differences in how REMVE manifests and is countered in Europe versus in the United States
- The parliamentary system in many European countries gives those on the far right a presence in the political system, which provides a nonviolent outlet for fringe-movement adherents. Many European countries also have active intervention and counter-REMVE programs underway.
Table of Contents
Chapter One
Overview
Chapter Two
Literature Review
Chapter Three
Network Analysis of WITM and REMVE
Chapter Four
Country Case Studies
Chapter Five
Conclusion and Opportunities for Impact
Appendix A
White Genocide Terms
Appendix B
Triangulating Platform Antisociality: Dark Triad by Sentiment
Appendix C
Longitudinal Analysis of Highest-Scoring Dark Triad Communities Across Platforms
Appendix D
Simulations of Deplatforming or Other Counter-REMVE Action in Online Networks
Appendix E
Religion and Christianity Keywords Applied to Twitter
Appendix F
Dendrogram of Lexical Similarities by Location on Twitter
Research conducted by
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Center of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.