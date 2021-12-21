RAND Commentary Highlights of 2021

The paradox of 2021 was that even as COVID-19 dragged on, bringing a certain limiting sameness to many daily lives, the events of the year felt unprecedented. Vaccine rollouts, an attack on the U.S. Capitol, massive ransomware attacks, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, record numbers of job openings and people quitting, and more.

RAND researchers weighed in on all these topics and more. Below are 10 of those commentaries presented chronologically that landed in prominent news outlets.

—Robin Rauzi