Aaron Clark-Ginsberg (he/him) is behavioral/social scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. A risk and disaster researcher, Clark-Ginsberg specializes in community responses to crises – a topic he has focused on for more than a decade with work covering more than a dozen countries. Related interests include disaster governance, climate-related migration, critical infrastructure protection, and public health preparedness. He is particularly committed to partnering with frontline organizations to build knowledge and action and affect policy in ways that reduce risk. In addition to his research work, Clark-Ginsberg serves as a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School where he mentors doctoral students working to understand risk and disaster in new ways across a variety of topical and geographical areas. He earned his Ph.D. from University College Dublin.