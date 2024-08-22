Public Health Preparedness

Not Enough to Just Replace Lead Pipes

From late 2023 to early 2024, residents of St. Croix were directed to drink bottled water and then to boil their water to be sure it was safe after testing found elevated levels of lead and severe discoloration in parts of the water distribution system. As the drinking water emergency on St. Croix moves out of crisis stage, officials will need to build public trust and a resilient water system.