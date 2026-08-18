Personal Protective Equipment Prioritization and Demand

Estimating how much personal protective equipment (PPE) will be needed during a pandemic, and for whom, is a critical but difficult planning challenge. Broad, sector-based approaches to defining essential workers obscure significant differences in exposure risk across occupations within the same sector.

In this report, RAND researchers present an occupation-based framework for estimating the size of the vital workforce and associated PPE demand during a respiratory-transmission pandemic. The framework combines occupation-level workplace characteristics with federal and state employment data and industry-level economic multipliers. They produce estimates of workplace exposure risk, identify occupations that can mitigate exposure through remote work, and assess the broader economic significance of occupational disruption.

The analysis is implemented in an interactive dashboard that allows planners to explore multiple scenarios at the national, state, and regional levels. Estimates of workers requiring PPE range from 5.3 million to 85.7 million depending on which sectors, risk thresholds, remote-work assumptions, and economic criteria are applied.

The framework is designed not to produce a single definitive count but to support flexible, scenario-based planning. It offers emergency managers and policymakers a more defensible and adaptable foundation for PPE stockpiling, workforce prioritization, and pandemic-preparedness decisions.