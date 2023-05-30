Kristie L. Gore

Senior Behavioral Scientist

She/Her

Expertise

Kristie Gore is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. She is currently coleading one of the largest projects in RAND’s history with a team of 150+ RAND researchers providing technical assistance to support FEMA's Public Assistance program for COVID-19.

Her primary research interests are the prevention, measurement, and treatment of behavioral health conditions stemming from trauma. She relies on a broad range of research methods to address health policy. She has developed and fielded large surveys and reported on lessons learned about the delivery of military behavioral health care, on treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder, on the security risks posed by individuals with dementia, and on the effectiveness of suicide aftercare interventions.

Gore continues to evaluate web-based interventions to support service members and their spouses. She is co-investigator on a NIAAA-funded R01 evaluation of an adaptive web-based Alcohol Use Disorder treatment for service members and their partners          

She previously served as associate director in the Forces and Resources Policy Center in the National Security Research Division, managing the military health policy research RAND conducted for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Prior to joining RAND, Gore spent a decade at Walter Reed National Medical Center working to improve post-deployment mental health care through research and direct clinical care. She has treated patients for mental health problems in community health centers, in state hospital settings, in the Department of Defense, and in the Veterans Affairs medical centers.

Gore earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from American University.

Education

Ph.D. in clinical psychology, American University; M.A. in general psychology, American University; B.A. in psychology, University of Virginia

Selected Work

  • Gore, Kristie L., Samantha Cherney, Sarah Weilant, Justin Hummer, Linda Cottrell, and Coreen Farris, Considerations Around the Use of Intensive Outpatient Programs for Service Members Who Experienced Sexual Trauma in the U.S. Military, RAND Corporation (RR-A668-2), 2023
  • Gore, Kristie L., Ryan Andrew Brown, and Kathryn O'Connor, Lessons Learned for Provisioning and Delivering U.S. Military Behavioral Health Care, 2003–2013, RAND Corporation (RR-A391-1), 2021
  • Gerstein, Daniel M., Trupti Brahmbhatt, Samantha Cherney, and Kristie L. Gore, Examining New Approaches for Implementing Vaccine Mandates Within the Department of Defense: How Lessons Learned from COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Could Improve Future Vaccination Campaigns, RAND Corporation (RR-A1829-1), 2023
  • RAND, Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 2. Estimates for Department of Defense Service Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study, RAND Corporation (RR-870/2-1-OSD), 2015
  • Schaefer, Agnes Gereben, John A. Ausink, Thomas Goughnour, Kristie L. Gore, Kimberly Jackson, and Paul Emslie, Alternative Approaches for Expanding the Air Force's Task Force True North Program, RAND Corporation (RR-A269-1), 2022
  • Matthews, Miriam, Coreen Farris, Terry L. Schell, and Kristie L. Gore, Survey for Assessing Racial/Ethnic Harassment and Discrimination in the U.S. Military, RAND Corporation (RR-A1246-2), 2021
  • Gore, Kristie L., Samantha Cherney, Regina A. Shih, and Richard S. Girven, Could Dementia in the National Security Workforce Create a Security Threat?RAND Corporation (PE-A1779-1), 2023
  • Gore, Kristie L., Christine Chen, Ning Fu, Jody Larkin, Aneesa Motala, and Susanne Hempel, Interventions for People Who Have Attempted Suicide and Their Family Members: A Systematic Review, RAND Corporation (RR-A119-5), 2023

