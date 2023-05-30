Kristie L. Gore

Kristie Gore is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. She is currently coleading one of the largest projects in RAND’s history with a team of 150+ RAND researchers providing technical assistance to support FEMA's Public Assistance program for COVID-19.
Her primary research interests are the prevention, measurement, and treatment of behavioral health conditions stemming from trauma. She relies on a broad range of research methods to address health policy. She has developed and fielded large surveys and reported on lessons learned about the delivery of military behavioral health care, on treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder, on the security risks posed by individuals with dementia, and on the effectiveness of suicide aftercare interventions.
Gore continues to evaluate web-based interventions to support service members and their spouses. She is co-investigator on a NIAAA-funded R01 evaluation of an adaptive web-based Alcohol Use Disorder treatment for service members and their partners
She previously served as associate director in the Forces and Resources Policy Center in the National Security Research Division, managing the military health policy research RAND conducted for the Office of the Secretary of Defense.
Prior to joining RAND, Gore spent a decade at Walter Reed National Medical Center working to improve post-deployment mental health care through research and direct clinical care. She has treated patients for mental health problems in community health centers, in state hospital settings, in the Department of Defense, and in the Veterans Affairs medical centers.
Gore earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from American University.