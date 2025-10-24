Jonathan W. Welburn

Jonathan W. Welburn

Senior Researcher, RAND; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy

Expertise

Jonathan Welburn is a senior researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy, where he applies computational and financial economics, decision science, and risk analysis to identify policy solutions for managing systemic risks and market failures.

Welburn's current focus is on building the evidence base policymakers need to strengthen economic security and stability under transformative AI. He recently led and published a wide-ranging body of work on rethinking social and economic policy in an era of widespread AI adoption, including studies on the macroeconomic implications of AI, sectoral transformation, the cascading impacts of AI on labor markets and financial systems, and a framework to help decisionmakers navigate systemic risks.

Welburn's broader portfolio spans systemic risk in global interfirm networks and the identification of systemically important entities, the macroeconomic consequences of large-scale cyber risks and opportunities for enhanced cyber deterrence, and policy solutions ranging from global supply chain resilience to financial inclusion for unbanked Californians.

His work has been sponsored by federal agencies including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Defense, the Air Force, and the Army, and published in RAND reports, academic journals, and national news outlets including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times.

Welburn also teaches computational economics at the RAND School and serves on the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research Advisory Committee, the Aspen Cybersecurity Group, the Society for Risk Analysis council, and the Decision Analysis Society council.

Education

Ph.D. in decision science & operations research, University of Wisconsin – Madison; B.Sc. in industrial & systems engineering and economics, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Languages

French

Selected Work

  • Welburn, Jonathan W., Maya Buenaventura, Vegard M. Nygaard, Chandra Garber, Leah Dion, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Anton Shenk, Anujin Nergui, Carter C. Price, Benjamin Boudreaux, Beba Cibralic, Jim Mignano, Sean Mann, Flannery C. Dolan, and Karishma V. Patel, Rethinking Social and Economic Policy in the Age of General-Purpose Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Cascading Impacts of AI Adoption, RAND Corporation (RR-A3888-2), 2025
  • Welburn, Jonathan W., Aaron Strong, Giovanni Malloy, Prateek Puri, James Syme, and Jessie Wang, The Global Economy at the Firm-Level: Estimating Input-Output Linkages in Production Networks and the Potential for Systemic Risk, RAND Corporation (WR-A2625-1), 2023
  • Welburn, Jonathan W., Robert Bozick, Maya Buenaventura, David Metz, Vegard M. Nygaard, Patricia K. Tong, Kelsey O'Hollaren, Jessie Coe, Jessie Wang, Lane F. Burgette, Katherine Obenschain, Jim Mignano, Shannon Prier, Natalie Cox, Chandra Garber, Anujin Nergui, Kami Ehrich, Elizabeth Marsolais, Samuel Absher, George Zuo, Rakesh Pandey, Lily Hoak, Nicolas M. Robles, and James Syme, Banking the Unbanked: CalAccount Market Study and Feasibility Assessment, RAND Corporation (RR-A3117-1), 2024
  • Jonathan William Welburn and Aaron Strong, "Systemic Cyber Risk and Aggregate Impacts,", 42, 2022
  • Jonathan W. Welburn, Justin Grana, Karen Schwindt, "Cyber Deterrence with Imperfect Attribution and Unverifiable Signaling," European Journal of Operational Research, 306(3), 2023

Authored by Jonathan W. Welburn

  • Content Type
  • Topic

    Most relevant topics

  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
65 Results