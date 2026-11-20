Social buffering, social deterioration, and social mobilization theories have been widely used to understand the role community help and support plays in post-disaster health, but often in isolation. We study these using longitudinal data from residents of the U.S. Gulf Coast, an area frequently hit by hurricanes. Structural equation models examine relationships among self-reported community help, hurricane casualties/losses, and post-disaster behavioral health (post-traumatic stress, depression, alcohol use) following the 2017-2018 and 2020-2022 hurricane seasons. Consistent with social deterioration theory alone, results indicated self-reported community help was indirectly associated with post-event post-traumatic stress and depression symptoms in the face of stress. Disaster impacts on available community help may be a critical pathway associated with post-disaster mental health and recovery in coastal communities.