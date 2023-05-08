Selected Publications
Schlesinger, M., Grob, R., Shaller, D., Martino, S.C., Parker, A.M., Finucane, M.L., Cerully, J.L., & Rybowski, L., "Taking patients’ narratives about clinicians from anecdote to science," New England Journal of Medicine, 373(7), 2015
Bruine de Bruin, W., Parker, A.M., Galesic, M., & Vardavas, R., "Reports of social circles’ and own vaccination behavior: A national longitudinal survey," Health Psychology, 39(11), 2019
Bruine de Bruin, W., Parker, A.M., & Fischhoff, B., "Decision-making competence: More than intelligence?" Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2020 (forthcoming)
Weden, M.M., Parks, V., Parker, A.M., Drakeford, L., & Ramchand, R., "Health disparities in the U.S. Gulf Coast: The interplay of environmental disaster, material loss, and residential segregation," Environmental Justice, 14(2), 2021
Scherer, A.M., Gedlinske, A.M., Parker, A.M., Gidengil, C.A., Askelson, N.M., Petersen, C.A., Woodworth, K.R., & Lindley, M.C. , "Acceptability of adolescent COVID-19 vaccination among adolescents and parents of adolescents — United States, April 15–23, 2021," MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 70(28), 2021
Parker, A.M. "The need to invest in social science infrastructure to address emerging crises," in The RAND Corporation, Adaptive Engagement for Undergoverned Spaces: Concepts, Challenges, and Prospects for New Approaches, RAND Corporation (RR-A1275-1), 2022
Parker, A.M., Atshan, S., Gidengil, C.A., Walsh, M.M., & Vardavas, R., "Association of COVID-19 vaccination with influenza vaccine history and changes in influenza vaccination," JAMA Network Open, 5(11), 2022
Matthews, Luke J., Andrew M. Parker, Katherine Grace Carman, Rose Kerber, and Jennifer Kavanagh, Individual Differences in Resistance to Truth Decay: Exploring the Role of Reasoning and Cognitive Biases, RAND Corporation (RR-A112-17), 2022