Andrew M. Parker
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in behavioral decision theory, Carnegie Mellon University; M.S. in statistics, Carnegie Mellon University; B.A. in psychology and statistics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Overview

Andrew M. Parker is a senior behavioral and social scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research applies core concepts in behavioral decision research to the understanding of decisions in complex, real-world situations. He has led or contributed to RAND projects on decision quality, risk perception, and individual differences, involving such content domains as health and financial behavior, aging, emergency preparedness and community resilience, climate change, and psychological health. Past projects have addressed low-income consumption decisions, adolescent sexual and contraceptive behavior, retirement planning, drug and alcohol use, expectations for major life events, and public responses to risk information. Parker was principal investigator on a National Science Foundation–funded project validating an adult measure of decisionmaking competence, which has been used to predict major life outcomes. He currently coleads a National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases–funded project examining how influenza and COVID-19 risk perceptions propogate across social networks and influence vaccination decisions. He received a Ph.D. and M.S. in behavioral decision theory and an M.S. in statistics from Carnegie Mellon University, and a B.A. in psychology and statistics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Modeling the Coupled Dynamics of Influenza Transmission and Vaccination Behavior
  • Assessing Consumer Experiences with Health Care
  • Behavioral Consequences of Excessive Confidence
  • RAPID: Evolution of Public Risk Perception and Mental Models Regarding COVID-19

Selected Publications

Schlesinger, M., Grob, R., Shaller, D., Martino, S.C., Parker, A.M., Finucane, M.L., Cerully, J.L., & Rybowski, L., "Taking patients’ narratives about clinicians from anecdote to science," New England Journal of Medicine, 373(7), 2015

Bruine de Bruin, W., Parker, A.M., Galesic, M., & Vardavas, R., "Reports of social circles’ and own vaccination behavior: A national longitudinal survey," Health Psychology, 39(11), 2019

Bruine de Bruin, W., Parker, A.M., & Fischhoff, B., "Decision-making competence: More than intelligence?" Current Directions in Psychological Science, 2020 (forthcoming)

Weden, M.M., Parks, V., Parker, A.M., Drakeford, L., & Ramchand, R., "Health disparities in the U.S. Gulf Coast: The interplay of environmental disaster, material loss, and residential segregation," Environmental Justice, 14(2), 2021

Scherer, A.M., Gedlinske, A.M., Parker, A.M., Gidengil, C.A., Askelson, N.M., Petersen, C.A., Woodworth, K.R., & Lindley, M.C. , "Acceptability of adolescent COVID-19 vaccination among adolescents and parents of adolescents — United States, April 15–23, 2021," MMWR Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 70(28), 2021

Parker, A.M. "The need to invest in social science infrastructure to address emerging crises," in The RAND Corporation, Adaptive Engagement for Undergoverned Spaces: Concepts, Challenges, and Prospects for New Approaches, RAND Corporation (RR-A1275-1), 2022

Parker, A.M., Atshan, S., Gidengil, C.A., Walsh, M.M., & Vardavas, R., "Association of COVID-19 vaccination with influenza vaccine history and changes in influenza vaccination," JAMA Network Open, 5(11), 2022

Matthews, Luke J., Andrew M. Parker, Katherine Grace Carman, Rose Kerber, and Jennifer Kavanagh, Individual Differences in Resistance to Truth Decay: Exploring the Role of Reasoning and Cognitive Biases, RAND Corporation (RR-A112-17), 2022

Commentary

