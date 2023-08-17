Vaccination

Vaccination has eradicated many of the world's most deadly infectious diseases and is used to prevent childhood diseases, highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, and viruses causing dangerous, chronic conditions such as hepatitis. Much of RAND's research on vaccination focuses on identifying barriers to immunization, determining strategies to promote vaccination, and studying the impact of vaccines on health in the United States and globally.

