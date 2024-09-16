Alerting the Nation

Results from the National Survey on the October 2023 National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System

A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.

In this RAND webinar, Andrew Parker and Rachel Steratore summarize results of a large, national survey fielded to the American public immediately following the nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system. They discuss how well the U.S. public received the test alert, public awareness of the WEA system, and the rates of opting out of types of emergency alerts.

