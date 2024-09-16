Alerting the Nation

Report
Assessing Public Reach of the 2023 National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) System: Results of a National Survey
Aug 1, 2024
Results from the National Survey on the October 2023 National Test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) System
ResearchPublished Sep 16, 2024
In this RAND webinar, Andrew Parker and Rachel Steratore summarize results of a large, national survey fielded to the American public immediately following the nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system. They discuss how well the U.S. public received the test alert, public awareness of the WEA system, and the rates of opting out of types of emergency alerts.
