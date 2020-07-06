Gulf Coast States

Report
Building Community Resilience to Large Oil Spills
Jul 6, 2020
When Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama were devastated by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, RAND created the Gulf States Policy Institute to support hurricane recovery and long-term economic development. The institute continues to provide objective analysis—on a range of issues from coastal protection and restoration to health care and workforce development—to government leaders in support of evidence-based policymaking and the well-being of individuals throughout the Gulf States region.