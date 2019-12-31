Content
Improving School Climate and Safety in Jackson Public Schools
Dec 31, 2019
Since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, the fate of the people, infrastructure, and economy of Mississippi has been the subject of heightened research and discussion. RAND researchers have provided objective analysis to federal, state, and local leaders in support of evidence-based policymaking and the well-being of communities and individuals throughout Mississippi and the greater Gulf States region.