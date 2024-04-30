Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities
The Consortium for Resilient Gulf Communities enhances Gulf Coast residents' resilience in the face of public health, environmental, economic, and social challenges.
Since Hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2005, the fate of the people, infrastructure, and economy of Alabama has been the subject of extensive research and discussion. RAND established the Gulf States Policy Institute to provide objective analysis to federal, state, and local leaders in support of evidence-based policymaking and the well-being of communities and individuals throughout Alabama and the greater Gulf States region.