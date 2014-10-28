Madhumita (Bonnie) Ghosh-Dastidar is head of the Statistics Group and a senior statistician at the RAND Corporation. Her areas of policy are health and social and economic well-being and her work includes evaluations of neighborhood-level interventions, randomized trails to assess the effect of interventions to improve depression and adherence to treatment among HIV patients, and general topics in population health. Her statistical expertise includes study design, sampling, survey methods, evaluations, missing data, longitudinal and multilevel modeling. Her current interests center around multiple NIH studies leveraging quasi-experimental design to evaluate the effect of neighborhood-level change on residents' diet, sleep, and cardiovascular health. Ghosh-Dastidar's experience includes being lead statistician for large-scale surveys on sexual assault and armed services in the military, and the Singapore mental health study to assess national prevalence. She was elected as the 2024 President of the American Statistical Association (ASA). She is a fellow of the ASA, and statistician for two studies receiving the RAND President’s Choice Award (years 2014, 2015). The ASA Committee on Women in Statistics celebrated her work in statistics and data science during Women's History Month in March 2019. Ghosh-Dastidar received her Ph.D. and M.A. in statistics from Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA, and B.S. in mathematics and computer science from Albright College, Reading, PA.
Selected Publications
