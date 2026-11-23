Compared with other types of incidents, catastrophic incidents are generally understood to have more-severe consequences, cover larger geographic areas, and have a longer duration. Each of these characteristics poses unique challenges to emergency managers. However, whether an incident is—or becomes—catastrophic may depend on a variety of factors. This report focuses on how catastrophic incidents are different from other disasters and what this suggests for how emergency managers may need to prepare for them.

The authors provide suggested diagnostic questions intended to inform initial planning considerations and evaluation during an incident that emergency managers can use to more rapidly identify incidents with the potential for catastrophic consequences. They also consider the potential impacts of catastrophic incidents and provide suggestions on skills, training, and education for emergency managers to help them mitigate these impacts.