Andrew Lauland is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is the portfolio development lead for State, Local, Tribal, Territorial, and International efforts for RAND's Homeland Security Research Division. His recent research includes the impact of COVID-19 and climate change on national critical functions and infrastructure, improving response and resilience to emergencies, Hurricanes Maria and Irma's impact on Puerto Rico’s municipal governments, crisis leadership, and improving response to mass shootings.
He previously served as the Director of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Advisor (HSA) for the State of Maryland from 2007 to 2015. Lauland was responsible for developing and implementing Maryland’s strategic plan for homeland security and “Homeland Security Stat” an objective, data-driven performance management system. He has extensive experience in public safety technology; law enforcement; homegrown violent extremism; intelligence, information sharing and situational awareness; critical infrastructure and transportation security; biosurveillance; public health preparedness; emergency management, disaster planning and response; and National Guard and Defense Support to Civil Authorities.
From 2002 to 2007 Lauland served as Homeland Security Advisor for the Mayor of Baltimore and Deputy Director of CitiStat, Baltimore’s data-driven performance management program. In 2005 Lauland deployed with 150 Baltimore City police officers, firefighters and public works personnel to Louisiana for a ten-day mission following Hurricane Katrina to provide direct assistance to first responders, including search and rescue operations and restoration of government.
He is a graduate of Georgetown University and the Kennedy School of Government.