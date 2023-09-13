Report
Assessing Risk to the National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change
Apr 5, 2022
In January 2021, President Biden issued an executive order directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to "consider the implications of climate change in the Arctic, along our Nation's borders, and to National Critical Functions." National Critical Functions (NCFs) represent "the functions of government and the private sector so vital to the United States that their disruption, corruption, or dysfunction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof." The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) asked the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center operated by the RAND Corporation, to develop a risk management framework and to assess the risk of climate change to higher-vulnerability NCFs.
This tool presents a set of climate adaptation strategies that were identified to mitigate the risks posed by climate change from a prior risk assessment. Climate adaptation strategies were categorized according to the climate driver (drought, extreme cold, extreme heat, flooding, sea-level rise, severe storm systems, tropical cyclones and hurricanes, and wildfire) and impact mechanism they address. Impact mechanisms characterize how climate change causes a risk of disruption to an NCF and include: (i) physical damage or disruption, (ii) input or resource constraint, (iii) workforce shortage; and (iv) demand change. For each climate adaptation strategy, we also include an assessment of its effectiveness and feasibility.
This research was sponsored by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and conducted by the Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program within the Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC).
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Tool series. RAND tools may include models, databases, calculators, computer code, GIS mapping tools, practitioner guidelines, web applications, and various toolkits. All RAND tools undergo rigorous peer review to ensure both high data standards and appropriate methodology in keeping with RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.
Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/research-integrity.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.