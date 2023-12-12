Assessing and Mitigating Climate Change Risk to the National Critical Functions
The 2015 Aggie Creek Fire threatens the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline
Photo by Philip Spor/Alaska Department of Forestry
Researchers assessed risks to the National Critical Functions as a result of climate change, and identified adaptation strategies designed to mitigate climate-related risks.
In January 2021, President Biden issued an executive order directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to "consider the implications of climate change in the Arctic, along our Nation’s borders, and to National Critical Functions." The National Critical Functions (NCFs) represent "the functions of government and the private sector so vital to the United States that their disruption, corruption, or dysfunction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof."
One in a series examining the risks climate change presents to the United States, this report examines climate adaptation strategies for 25 National Critical Functions (NCFs) at greatest risk of disruption from climate change.
National Critical Functions (NCFs) are government and private-sector functions so vital that their disruption would debilitate security, the economy, public health, or safety. Researchers developed a risk management framework to assess and manage the risk that climate change poses to the NCFs and use the framework to assess 27 priority NCFs.
This tool presents climate adaptation strategies identified for each National Critical Function (NCF) that are capable of mitigating the risks posed by various climate drivers (drought, extreme cold, extreme heat, flooding, sea-level rise, severe storm systems, tropical cyclones and hurricanes, and wildfire).
This report presents a framework for assessing risk that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) poses to the National Critical Functions, describes challenges in implementing the framework, and provides recommendations for improving it.