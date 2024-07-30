Project
Climate Change Risk to National Critical Functions
Apr 10, 2024
Assessing the Risks and Identifying Mitigation Strategies
ResearchPublished Jul 30, 2024
A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.
As climate change accelerates, the threats it poses to critical infrastructure increases. Executive Order 14008, "Tackling the Climate Crisis," tasks such federal agencies as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with addressing how climate change may affect their missions. This RAND Homeland Security Research Division webinar describes the results of research examining threats to National Critical Functions, and how DHS can respond to them.
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.