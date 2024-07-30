">

Climate Change and Critical Infrastructure

Assessing the Risks and Identifying Mitigation Strategies

Andrew Lauland, Michelle E. Miro, Susan A. Resetar, Rahim Ali

ResearchPublished Jul 30, 2024

As climate change accelerates, the threats it poses to critical infrastructure increases. Executive Order 14008, "Tackling the Climate Crisis," tasks such federal agencies as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with addressing how climate change may affect their missions. This RAND Homeland Security Research Division webinar describes the results of research examining threats to National Critical Functions, and how DHS can respond to them.

Topics

