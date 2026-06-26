Michelle E. Miro

Michelle E. Miro

Adjunct Senior Information Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy

Expertise

Michelle E. Miro is an adjunct senior information scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy. 

Her research supports international, federal, and local emergency, infrastructure, and resource management agencies with climate adaptation, disaster resilience and recovery, and water resources planning. Miro has methodological expertise in water resources modeling, climate data analysis, remote sensing, geospatial analysis, machine learning and decision making under deep uncertainty (DMDU).

Her projects include climate risk analyses of national critical infrastructure, climate vulnerability analyses of water supply and demand plans in Southern California and South America, groundwater management in urban and agricultural regions, transboundary water management under a climate change, and extreme precipitation impacts and planning under a changing climate.

She also serves as a co-investigator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments (MARISA) Climate Adaptation Partnership (CAP). Miro co-led the development of Puerto Rico’s water sector recovery plan following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. She has served on two National Academy of Sciences Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) Committees - Developing a Strategy to Evaluate the 5th National Climate Assessment (2024) and Review of the Long-Term Operations of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project (2023-2025). 

She holds an M.S. in civil engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a Ph.D. in civil engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Education

Ph.D. in water resources engineering, UCLA; M.S. in water resources engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; B.A. in humanities, University of Texas at Austin

Languages

Spanish

Selected Work

  • Miro, Michelle E., Andrew Lauland, Rahim Ali, Edward W. Chan, Richard H. Donohue, Liisa Ecola, Timothy R. Gulden, Liam Regan, Karen M. Sudkamp, Tobias Sytsma, Michael T. Wilson, and Chandler Sachs, Assessing Risk to the National Critical Functions as a Result of Climate Change, RAND Corporation (RR-A1645-7), 2022
  • Miro, Michelle E., Krista Romita Grocholski, Turning Climate Information into Action for Stormwater Management in the Mid-Atlantic Region, RAND Corporation (PE-A2794-1), 2023
  • Miro, Michelle E., Flannery C. Dolan, Karen M. Sudkamp, Jeffrey Martini, Karishma V. Patel, and Carlos Calvo Hernandez, A Hotter and Drier Future Ahead: An Assessment of Climate Change in U.S. Central Command, RAND Corporation (RR-A2338-1), 2023
  • Miro, Michelle E., Arthur T. DeGaetano, Tania López-Cantú, Constantine Samaras, Marissa Webber, and Krista Romita Grocholski, Developing Future Projected Intensity-Duration-Frequency (IDF) Curves: A Technical Report on Data, Methods, and IDF Curves for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and Virginia, RAND Corporation (TL-A1365-1), 2021
  • Miro, M., Groves, D., Tincher, B., Syme, J., Tanverakul, S., Catt, D., "Adaptive water management in the face of uncertainty: Integrating machine learning, groundwater modeling and robust decision making," Climate Risk Management, 2021
  • Preston, Benjamin Lee, Michelle E. Miro, Paul Brenner, Christopher K. Gilmore, John F. Raffensperger, Jaime Madrigano, Alexandra Ntazinda, Michael Blackhurst, and David Catt, Beyond Recovery: Transforming Puerto Rico's Water Sector in the Wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, RAND Corporation (RR-2608-DHS), 2020
  • Miro, M., Marlier, M. and R. Girven, Transboundary Environmental Stressors on India-Pakistan Relations, RAND Corporation (RR-2715), 2019

Authored by Michelle E. Miro

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