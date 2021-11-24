Michelle E. Miro

Michelle R. Miro is an information scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. With a broad portfolio of work across climate resilience and adaptation and disaster recovery for critical infrastructure, with a focus on the water sector, Miro has methodological expertise in water resources modeling, climate data analysis, remote sensing, geospatial analysis, machine learning and decision making under deep uncertainty (DMDU).
Her research supports international, federal, and local emergency, infrastructure, and resource management agencies with climate adaptation, disaster resilience and recovery, and water resources planning. Her projects include climate risk analyses of national critical infrastructure, climate vulnerability analyses of water supply and demand plans in Southern California and South America, groundwater management in urban and agricultural regions, transboundary water management under a changing climate in the Great Lakes, and extreme precipitation impacts and planning under a changing climate.
She also serves as a co-investigator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Integrated Sciences and Assessments (MARISA) program, and as a co-investigator on a National Academy of Sciences coastal resilience grant focused on future flood risk for communities in the Gulf of Mexico. Miro co-led the development of Puerto Rico’s water sector recovery plan following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
She holds an MS in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a PhD in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
