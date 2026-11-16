This study examines the potential for climate change-induced drought and water scarcity to constrain future housing growth in California. The study integrates downscaled climate projections with demographic and housing development scenarios to assess whether anticipated changes in water supply could limit the state’s ability to meet housing needs. Using three representative counties—San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, and San Diego—as case studies, the analysis combines climate model data, housing growth forecasts by type, and region-specific water supply and demand modeling to estimate the balance between future water reliability and the demand generated by new housing. Results show that, under a range of plausible climate and housing growth scenarios through 2050, total water supplies generally remain sufficient to meet projected demand associated with housing growth in the target regions. This outcome is driven by trends including a shift toward multifamily housing, declining average household size, and continued improvements in water use efficiency. However, the research reveals areas of uncertainty, such as possible supply shortfalls during extreme or persistent droughts and local variation in outdoor water use behaviors. The study concludes that while current planning and conservation measures appear adequate for near-term housing needs, ongoing investments in adaptive management, including improved monitoring, integrated water-land use planning, and exploration of alternative supply strategies like on-site reuse and desalination, are necessary to safeguard both water and housing security as climate risks intensify. Recommendations highlight the need for tighter coordination between housing and water resource planning at all levels and for continued research to identify population thresholds and warning signals of impending water shortfalls.