Hsin Sheng Ma

Michael Ma is a Ph.D. student at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy resarcher at RAND. His research interests include demographic changes, pension, labor economics, data science, quantitative modeling, and forecasting uncertainties. He has an M.A. in demographic and social analysis and an M.P.P. from the University of California, Irvine.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he was a data scientist/applied demographer at the San Diego Metropolitan Planning Organization (SANDAG), where he worked on demographic modeling projects aimed at supporting regional policymaking. His responsibilities included developing a new series demographic forecast model, producing yearly demographic and housing estimates, modeling sub-regional job allocation, regression analysis. He was previously a research intern for the Taiwan GIS Center and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD).
Education
M.A. in applied demography (demographic and social analysis), University of California-Irvine; M.P.P. in public policy, University of California-Irvine