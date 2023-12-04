Evaluating the Demographic and Geographic Characteristics of Green Stormwater Infrastructure

The United States has increased its green stormwater infrastructure over the past few decades. In some locations, cities have invested heavily in this type of infrastructure to reduce urban flooding and manage water quality. Green stormwater infrastructure also offers a variety of co-benefits to the surrounding community compared with traditional gray infrastructure. These co-benefits include reduced urban heat island effect, improved water quality, and enhanced aesthetics. This visual presents the results of an exploratory machine learning–based analysis of green stormwater infrastructure asset data across five cities in the United States. Within each city, authors evaluated the location of installed green stormwater infrastructure based on the demographic and land use characteristics of the surrounding area. The goal of this analysis was to understand the local context surrounding green stormwater infrastructure investments. This evaluation can help cities understand the current potential for co-benefits of these investments and how future planning could enhance the co-benefits of green stormwater infrastructure.

