Mid-Atlantic Regional Climate Impacts Summary and Outlook
Summer 2024
ToolPublished Sep 18, 2024
The Mid-Atlantic Regional Climate Impacts Summary and Outlook is a quarterly series produced by the Mid-Atlantic Climate Adaptation Partnership (MARISA) program, a collaboration funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration through the RAND Corporation and researchers at Pennsylvania State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Johns Hopkins University, Morgan State University, Cornell University, and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. This series draws information from regional climate centers, news and weather information, and high-resolution climate data sets for the benefit of policymakers, practitioners, residents, and community leaders in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a focus on the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Projections of future climate in the Mid-Atlantic region come from the best available scientific information. For this summer 2024 version of the series, Part 1 details significant weather events that occurred from June through August 2024; Part 2 characterizes seasonal temperature and precipitation compared to historical averages; Part 3 describes seasonal weather forecasts and pertinent information for the upcoming fall season; and Part 4 presents an interactive tool that presents an analysis of future projected days with extreme temperatures under different climate scenarios.
This research was sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and conducted by the Community Health and Environmental Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.
